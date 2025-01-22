Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm Company has agreed to acquire business services firm Thiqah from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund in a deal valued at 3.4 billion riyals ($906.28 million).

Elm signed a share sale and purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to buy Thiqah in a cash transaction, following discussions that began in 2023, the company statement said.

Elm is 67% owned by PIF.

The deal is expected to be completed once regulatory approvals are obtained and certain conditions are satisfied under the agreement. Once completed Thiqah will be wholly-owned by Elm Company.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com