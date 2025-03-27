EHC Investment, through its energy arm Emirates International Gas (EIG), has announced the full acquisition of Al Fanar Gas Group, Abu Dhabi’s largest gas distributor and maintenance provider and one of the most prominent gas service companies across the UAE.

This strategic acquisition reinforces EHC’s long-term vision for growth, agility, and technological advancement, while strengthening its role in shaping the UAE’s evolving energy landscape. It also aligns with EHC’s strategic priorities and supports the broader objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy, particularly in advancing infrastructure modernization and enhancing operational efficiency in the gas sector.

Recognizing Al Fanar Gas Group’s strong market position and growth potential, the acquisition enables EIG to combine decades of technical expertise, nationwide operational infrastructure, and deep market knowledge. This will streamline processes, expand service capabilities, and position EIG to deliver more innovative, efficient, and sustainable gas solutions across the region.

In this occasion, Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director and Board Member of EHC Investment, said: “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to investing in resilient sectors that offer long-term value and strategic relevance. As we expand our energy portfolio, we are guided by a clear vision that focuses on sustainable growth, national priorities, and competitive market fundamentals.”

Moustafa Rashad, Chief Executive Officer of EHC Investment, stated: “This acquisition is more than an expansion of our portfolio; it reflects our vision to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UAE’s energy landscape. By bringing together the strengths of Al Fanar Gas Group and EIG, we are laying the foundation for a more integrated, resilient, and innovative energy network that supports economic growth and long-term sustainability. We focus on delivering lasting value to our communities and setting new benchmarks for excellence across the energy sector.”

Khaled Ben Said, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Fanar Gas Group, said: “For over 30 years, Al Fanar Gas Group has been proud to serve as a trusted partner in the UAE’s energy sector. This acquisition will allow us to strengthen that commitment while unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation. Together, we can utilize our combined capabilities to expand our reach and to pioneer next-generation solutions that meet the dynamic demands of our clients and contribute to the nation’s energy ambitions."

