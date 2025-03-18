SAO PAULO - Mubadala Investment Co, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, is in talks with global banks and market makers to form a consortium with up to ten partners providing liquidity for a new stock exchange in Rio de Janeiro, two people familiar with the matter said.

In return, those partners would receive equity that would modestly dilute Mubadala's current 73% stake in the planned bourse, to be called the Base Exchange, the sources said, noting that the fund would remain as the controlling investor.

Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sovereign wealth fund has been working with independent advisory firm Olimpia Partners for several months to structure the deal, although no contract has been signed yet, the sources said, adding that ideally the consortium would be formed of six to ten members.

Olimpia declined to comment.

The new exchange, which would be the country's second once operational, expects regulatory approval by year-end before launching in early 2026 to challenge the dominance of São Paulo-based B3.

The planned bourse has received backing from Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, who has signed a law reducing the service tax on stock exchange activities from 5% to 2%.

