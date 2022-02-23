HAMBURG- Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The only two participants were believed to be CHS and Ameropa, they said. Envelopes with price offers were not opened, traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on March 2.

