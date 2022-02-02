PHOTO
Jadwa Investment noted that the Kingdom’s crude output averaged 9.1 million barrels per day in 2021, 1.3 percent lower than the year before.
In a previous report, the Riyadh-based firm said that global oil demand is expected to peak at an all-time high of 100.8 million barrels per day, driven by a stronger global economy, higher mobility and loosened restrictions.
Looking at the Kingdom’s main index, TASI, the investment firm said that the index will rise over the next month as a result of multi-year high oil prices and anticipated initial public offerings.
In January, TASI lifted by 9 percent month-on-month, hitting the highest level in 15-and-a-half years.
