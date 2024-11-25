UK-based climatetech Watercycle Technologies has closed a $5.60 million Series A investment round led by Par Equity, according to a press release.

The funding will enable Watercycle to enter the MENA region and commercially deploy its technology to deliver sustainable, low-cost, high-yield mineral recovery systems.

The investment is part of a syndicate with Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Aer Ventures, and the University of Manchester Innovation Factory.

Watercycle seeks to lower critical mineral supply risks and bolster a circular economy in which waste is converted into value.

Meanwhile, the company aims to deploy its innovative solutions, which will significantly impact the production of raw materials crucial for facilitating the green energy transition.

This round has also attracted an Innovate UK Investor Partnership grant, recognising the company's technology's highly innovative and strategic nature.

The company was co-founded by Egyptian scientist and entrepreneur, Ahmed Abdel Karim, who earned his PhD from the University of Manchester in 2018.

Under his leadership, Watercycle has positioned itself at the forefront of technological innovation. He contributed to 12 patent applications and helped secure over $8 million in funding within four years.

Abdel Karim, Co-Founder and CTO of Watercycle, highlighted that the company is in negotiations with various entities within the MENA region to implement its latest innovations in seawater desalination.

“These efforts aim to eliminate the brine disposal problem that desalination faces by selectively recovering the minerals that the brine contains and selling them into a range of strategic industries,” Abdel Karim mentioned.

Elizabeth Young, Investment Manager at Par Equity, said: "This mission-critical sector is vital for the UK as we work on addressing global challenges, particularly in securing essential mineral and water infrastructure.”

“By supporting foundational technologies like Watercycle, we strengthen the UK’s innovative ecosystem and pave the way for the climate solutions of tomorrow,” Young added.

