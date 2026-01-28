ShaikhTech, a Middle East based technology company involved in proptech, has announced the beta launch of AmanaVest, its global investment access platform, designed to enable individuals and institutional investors from around the world to explore curated real estate and other investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The name 'AmanaVest' is derived from 'Amana,' meaning trust in Arabic, and 'Vest,' from the word invest - reflecting the platform's founding principle of enabling investment with trust, transparency and responsibility, said the company in a statement.

The launch was officially announced by Zeeshan Shaikh, CEO of ShaikhTech, at the 2026 Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, one of the world's leading international real estate and investment gatherings.

It underscored the platform's positioning within Saudi Arabia's evolving real estate and foreign investment ecosystem.

The announcement of the invitation-only beta launch of AmanaVest is in direct response to the Saudi foreign property ownership regulations issued this month, said ShaikhTech in its statement.

Participants admitted during this phase will be recognized as Founding Members of the AmanaVest platform, with early access privileges and long-term platform benefits, it stated.

AmanaVest commenced operations with a private, invitation-only access phase, intentionally structured to ensure quality, transparency, and alignment as the platform is thoughtfully expanded ahead of a wider release, said the statement.

Initial rollout focuses on Madinah and Riyadh, with access expanding in successive phases to other key cities including Makkah, Jeddah and Dammam, it added.

"Saudi Arabia is entering a historic new chapter as its real estate market opens to the world," remarked Zeeshan.

"This is a generational opportunity to connect global capital with one of the world's most dynamic development stories. Through AmanaVest, we are building a trusted, technology-enabled bridge into the Kingdom's expanding cities—making high-quality property investment more accessible, transparent and institutionally robust for global investors," he stated.

AmanaVest has been developed as a technology-enabled discovery and facilitation platform, allowing participants to explore opportunities by city, asset type and investment profile within a secure, invitation-based environment.

The platform features a comprehensive suite of search and discovery tools designed specifically for foreign investors seeking to access the Saudi property market, alongside access to ownership structures including freehold, long-term leasehold and timeshare options, subject to applicable regulations and project-specific terms.

All opportunities through the platform are structured to be Sharia-compliant, aligning with Islamic finance principles and applicable local regulations, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

