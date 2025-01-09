Riyadh: Saudi interior design marketplace Revie has closed a $2.50 million seed funding round led by Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber, according to a press release.

With the newly secured funding, the company plans to invest in technology to streamline processes and enhance customer experience.

This investment will enable Revie to accelerate its strategy of delivering an end-to-end renovation solution for homeowners, investors, and businesses.

Ibrahim Abu Khadra, Founder and CEO of Revie, commented: “With Sanabil Venture Studio’s support, we are positioned to scale rapidly while maintaining our commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and transparency to our customers.”

Revie’s approach tackles key points in the renovation market, including cost uncertainties, delays, and quality control challenges.

