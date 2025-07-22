UAE – Qlub, the ultra-fast payment system in restaurants, has raised $30 million in a new funding round to fuel global expansion, according to a press release.

The transaction was co-led by Shorooq Partners and Cherry Ventures, with participation from e&, Mubadala Investments, and Legend Capital.

Qlub will use the funding to enhance product analytics and integrate its solutions into the hospitality ecosystem. Clients report 300% more tips, 80% faster checkout, and significant labor savings.

Founded in 2021 by Eyad Alkassar and Mahmoud Fouz, Qlub has rapidly emerged as a pioneer in the contactless payment space, offering QR-based solutions that allow diners to view menus, place orders, and settle bills seamlessly using their smartphones

The platform eliminates the need for physical menus and traditional payment methods, which boosts operational efficiency for restaurants and provides a frictionless experience for customers.

Its operations cover the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, Qatar, Kuwait, and Korea.

Qlub is now processing a few billion USD annually and serves millions of customers monthly, making it the leading QR payment solution for restaurants globally.

Eyad Alkassar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Qlub, mentioned: “Our vision is simple: Qlub makes paying at restaurants ten times faster—and that elevates the entire dining experience. Why would any restaurant, anywhere in the world, choose to operate without it?"

