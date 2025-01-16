Muscat – King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain met with members of the Oman and Bahrain chambers of commerce and industry, as well as the board of directors of the newly established Oman-Bahrain Investment Company, during his state visit to Oman. The meeting, held at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, aimed to enhance trade ties and explore investment opportunities between the two nations.

During the discussions, King Hamad expressed his satisfaction with the company’s plans, highlighting its potential to strengthen bilateral investment. He remarked on the importance of providing opportunities for private sector companies in both countries, emphasising that such initiatives contribute to mutual economic growth.

The Oman-Bahrain Investment Company, with an authorised capital of RO10mn, has prioritised sectors aligned with the developmental goals of both nations. Key areas of focus include food security, logistics, industry, and tourism. Participants discussed how these sectors could advance economic integration and benefit the peoples of Oman and Bahrain.

Saud bin Ahmed al Nahari, chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, described it as a milestone in the economic relationship between the two countries. “The company reflects the strength of the fraternal ties between Oman and Bahrain,” he said. “Its aim is to enhance joint projects and maximise investments across various sectors.”

Nahari added that the company plans to invest in existing businesses listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, establish new ventures in key sectors, and attract investors from both countries. “We are inviting investors to contribute through new shares, direct investment, or by becoming shareholders in individual projects. Their participation is vital to achieving the company’s vision and enhancing economic cooperation.”

Khalid Mohammed Najibi, First Vice President of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a board member of the company, underscored the significance of the meeting. “This reflects the leadership’s commitment to fostering trade exchange and economic partnership.”

Najibi outlined the company’s immediate priorities, which include investments in food security, logistics, industry, and medicine. He also revealed plans to list the company on the Bahrain and Muscat stock exchanges, adding that efforts are underway to finalise its strategy and operational framework.

The initiative is seen as a critical step in advancing economic and trade relations within the framework of cooperation between the chambers of commerce in both countries.

