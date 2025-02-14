Saudi Arabia - Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), the master developer of the Jeddah Central Destination, participated in the third edition of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum 2025, which was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on February 12 and 13, 2025.



The forum was a strategic platform that brought together companies affiliated with the Public Investment Fund and private sector partners with the aim of enhancing cooperation and partnerships.



The company, wholly owned by PIF, participated in the forum with a special pavilion to introduce the Jeddah Central Destination and showcase the most prominent developments and all its construction and architectural details and main landmarks such as the Oceanarium, the Opera House, the Stadium and the Industrial Museum.

The pavilion witnessed a huge turnout of visitors who learned about the features of the Destination and ways of cooperation with the private sector.



It is noteworthy that the Jeddah Central Destination is located in the heart of the coastal city from the north of Al-Salam Palace to the end of the desalination plant, spanning 5.7 million square meters and a seafront of 9.5 kilometers. It is considered as one of the most prominent vital projects that provide an exceptional destination in which elements of contemporary life blend with environmental sustainability, as the destination includes four main architectural landmarks — the Oceanarium, the Opera House, the Stadium and the Industrial Museum.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).