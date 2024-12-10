Abu Dhabi – Investcorp Capital has funded more than $280 million across various asset classes over the last six months, according to a press release.

Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company injected strategic investments across multiple business lines, including real estate, infrastructure and corporate investments.

The funding activity aligns with the group’s business model to continue paying at least 8% dividends in equal semi-annual installments.

The ADX-listed company participated with a $70 million investment in two student housing properties in the US acquired for $160 million gross purchase price in June 2024.

In August, three US industrial acquisition deals were funded by the company with $98 million, contributing to a gross transaction cost of approximately $300 million.

Investcorp Capital also invested EUR 58 million toward the acquisition of Stowe Family Law, the largest specialist family law firm in the UK, from investment firm Livingbridge.

Last November, the company provided $42 million funding to PKF O’Connor Davies, one of the largest accounting, tax and advisory firms in the US.

Rohit Nanda, Chief Financial Officer of Investcorp Capital, commented: “The US industrial acquisitions are an example of our confidence in the asset class, which now represents nearly 60% of Investcorp’s real estate assets under management in the US.”

“Our investment into PKF O’Connor Davies and acquisition of Stowe Family Law reflects our deep-rooted experience and expertise in the professional services sector, with a diverse portfolio globally,” Nanda mentioned.

He stated: “The professional services sector generally is witnessing an inflection point with new opportunities emerging from technological disruption and evolving client needs. We believe this delivers great growth potential, aligned with our commitment to deliver double-digit returns to our investors over the long-term.”

Last April, Investcorp Capital announced plans to invest in the redevelopment of the $4.20 billion JFK International Airport’s Terminal 6 project in New York.

