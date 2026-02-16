ABU DHABI: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the plan to launch Judan Financial Holding, a new international financial services holding company that will serve as the dedicated platform for IHC’s rapidly expanding financial services portfolio.

Judan Financial aims to build a scalable, AI-enabled investment platform, targeting accelerated growth over the next five years.

The company is expected to have an estimated valuation of approximately AED100 billion and to manage assets exceeding AED870 billion, serving more than 11 million clients across over 13 countries, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals.

Judan Financial will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of IHC, while Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, will serve as Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Judan Financial will be jointly owned by IHC and its subsidiaries Alpha Dhabi Holding, 2PointZero and Sirius International Holding, reflecting the strategic integration among the three groups to build a large-scale and diversified financial services platform.

Upon obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, each shareholder intends to transfer strategic assets operating in the financial services sector into Judan Financial’s portfolio, supporting its long-term growth strategy, disciplined capital allocation approach, and expansion plans in priority global markets.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Judan Financial has been established to create a globally relevant financial services institution, built on strong governance, long-term capital and differentiated platforms. By bringing together high-quality assets from IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero Group and Sirius International Holding under a single structure, we are creating a foundation for sustained growth, innovation and long-term value creation across international markets.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, “The establishment of Judan Financial represents a major milestone in IHC’s strategy to build scaled, sector-focused platforms across our core verticals. By consolidating financial services assets from IHC, Alpha Dhabi and 2PointZero Group into a single dedicated structure, we are creating the foundations of a global financial services powerhouse, supported by strong governance, capital strength and the strategic flexibility to drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders and institutional partners.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi added, “Judan Financial is the natural next step in the evolution of IHC’s financial services strategy. By consolidating high-quality banking, insurance, asset management, alternatives and fintech assets under a single, focused platform, we are creating a financial services group with the scale, governance and capital structure to deliver accelerated and sustained growth over the coming years.”

IHC, Alpha Dhabi Holding, 2PointZero and Sirius International Holding intend to transfer strategic stakes in more than 20 companies and platforms operating in the financial services sector, representing their existing equity interests, into Judan Financial, creating a globally diversified portfolio generating multi-billion-dirham revenues and earnings from inception.

The assets referred to represent the current ownership interests of IHC, Alpha Dhabi Holding, 2PointZero and Sirius International Holding, and their transfer into Judan Financial will be completed in phases following the fulfilment of the required regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions.

Judan Financial’s portfolio will include assets across banking, asset and wealth management, insurance and reinsurance, non-bank financial institutions and financial technology, including digital banking platforms, investment and asset management firms, brokerage and capital markets platforms, and payment and embedded finance solutions.

The company also intends to attract capital from institutional investors and strategic partners, focusing on efficient capital allocation, risk management and technology-enabled business integration, reinforcing its position as a global financial services platform with broad presence and sustainable impact, while remaining a private company that provides flexibility in executing long-term strategies.