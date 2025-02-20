The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Hejun Group, one of China’s leading consulting firms, signed a strategic partnership to accelerate Chinese investment in Abu Dhabi. Announced at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai, the agreement paves the way for high-growth enterprises to expand into Abu Dhabi’s thriving business ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Hejun Group, which operates both consulting and capital activities under Hejun Capital, an entity with over $2 billion in cumulative Assets Under Management, will introduce Abu Dhabi’s investment opportunities to its network of over 2,000 publicly listed companies and leading private enterprises in China.

ADIO will thereafter provide dedicated support to those Chinese companies and facilitate their business setup and long-term growth in Abu Dhabi. ADIO will also host high-level delegations from China’s most prominent firms and participate in Hejun Group’s flagship investment forums across China, directly engaging with senior business leaders to highlight the emirate’s competitive advantages.

This strategic partnership contributes to Abu Dhabi’s broader economic strategy, which aims to attract foreign investments, foster innovation and drive economic diversification. By deepening ties with China’s business community, ADIO is positioning the UAE capital as the destination of choice for Chinese enterprises looking to scale globally.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “This agreement with Hejun Group will open doors for dynamic Chinese firms seeking global expansion from one of the world’s most dynamic business ecosystems, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s robust economic partnership with China. With Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and seamless connectivity, Abu Dhabi offers a compelling platform for growth to Chinese investors seeking to expand and succeed.”

Dr. Mingfu Wang, Chairman of Hejun Group, added, “Chinese enterprises have an exceptional opportunity to expand into the Middle East with the unrivalled support of ADIO. Together, we are establishing direct investment avenues catering to China’s most forward-thinking companies. We aim to create value through ADIO’s profound expertise and investor-centric approach while strengthening the economic ties between the UAE and China.”

As Abu Dhabi’s economy continues to transform into a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy, it will attract more innovative Chinese enterprises to establish a presence in the emirate. Supporting this vision is ADIF, which provides a platform for global business leaders, investors and family offices to connect, collaborate and unlock new opportunities in Abu Dhabi.