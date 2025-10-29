Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of the Public Enterprises Sector, announced that the Chemical Industries Holding Company—affiliated with the Ministry—is implementing several ambitious projects to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives, in cooperation with international investors and government entities.

These initiatives align with the state’s strategy to localize industry, advance green technology, and strengthen sustainable value chains.

El-Shimy highlighted the pioneering experience of Kima Aswan, describing it as one of the first companies in the world—and the first in Africa—to have used, since 1960, electrolysis powered by hydroelectric energy from the High Dam to produce green hydrogen for ammonia manufacturing. He noted that this milestone underscores Egypt’s long-standing leadership in the field of clean energy.

The Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the Third International Hydrogen in Africa Conference, hosted by Egypt for the first time on Tuesday morning. Organized by the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein) under the theme “Connecting Hydrogen Projects in Africa,” the event brought together ambassadors, representatives of leading local and international companies, and major investment institutions.

El-Shimy expressed his pride in the deep and historic relations between Egypt and Germany, describing them as a model of constructive cooperation in industry, energy, and the green transition. He emphasized that this partnership—rooted in trust and mutual respect—has fostered decades of collaboration in technology transfer, industrial localization, and human capacity development.

He affirmed that hosting the conference in Cairo reflects Egypt’s growing role as a regional hub for clean energy in Africa and the Middle East. The state, he said, has adopted a clear national vision to transition toward a green economy and increase reliance on renewable energy within the national electricity mix.

Egypt’s extensive agreements in solar and wind energy provide a solid foundation for producing green hydrogen at competitive costs, leveraging the country’s abundant natural resources, strategic geographic position, and technical expertise.

El-Shimy added that the Egyptian government has introduced a comprehensive package of investment and legislative incentives to support green hydrogen projects and related industries. These measures, designed to simplify procedures and enhance financial feasibility, have significantly boosted investor confidence. He also highlighted Egypt’s strategic location on the Suez Canal, which creates unique opportunities to develop an integrated system for supplying ships with green fuel.

The Minister stressed that the success of the global transition to a green hydrogen economy depends on aligning national and international visions within a transparent, stable, and predictable legislative and financial framework. He reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to fostering responsible investment, strengthening international partnerships, and accelerating project implementation in accordance with the highest standards of safety, governance, and sustainability.

Concluding his remarks, El-Shimy emphasized that Egypt believes the future of energy in Africa must be built by its own people, through genuine partnerships with friendly nations—foremost among them Germany—to achieve carbon neutrality and build a sustainable, inclusive green economy that serves both current and future generations.

