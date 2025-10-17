SHARJAH - Crescent Enterprises has announced an investment programme of AED250 million to scale CE-Creates, its venture-building platform.

The fresh capital, combined with new leadership, marks a major expansion of CE-Creates’ role as a builder and scaler of high-growth, impact-driven startups from the UAE to the world.

Operating as a sector-agnostic venture studio, CE-Creates will deploy staged, patient capital alongside deep operational expertise and ecosystem access to turn early-stage concepts into globally competitive businesses capable of scaling from MENA to international markets.

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said, “The UAE has become a launchpad for serious builders, and our collective vision is for the country to be known as the start-up capital of the world. With CE-Creates, our venture building platform, we’re helping entrepreneurs convert purpose into performance – locally proven, globally competitive.”

CE-Creates has already helped catalyse a number of ventures, including Kava & Chai (celebrating the region’s coffee and tea heritage), ION (developing sustainable mobility solutions), and BreakBread (a community-centred digital food experience and supperclub platform).

“This AED250 million allocation marks an exciting new chapter for CE-Creates and for regional entrepreneurship,” said Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises. “Our model blends disciplined capital deployment with on-the-ground operating support in ways traditional venture funding often does not, creating the conditions for sustainable growth and international scale.”