Bahrain - Arcapita Group Holdings, a global alternative investment firm, said it has appointed Abdulaziz Al Mana and Abdulatif Al Fozan to its board of directors.

Mr Al Mana is the chief executive of Al Mana Holding, a diversified conglomerate with interests in real estate, contracting, retail, technology, and agriculture. He also holds board positions at United Development Company, Dukhan Bank, The First Investor, and First Finance.

Mr Al Fozan is the chief operating officer of Al Fozan Holding and managing director of Acend Solutions. He chairs Saudi Re and United Homeware Company and serves on the boards of Al Fozan Holding, United Electronics, Tas’heel Finance, and Medad.

“Their regional experience and influential connections across a diverse range of industries will bring fresh perspectives to Board deliberations and help the business deliver more value to investors,” said Arcapita chairman Abdulaziz Aljomaih.

“Their experience across key sectors aligns well with Arcapita’s growth strategy, and we look forward to working with them as we pursue our long-term business objectives,” added Arcapita chief executive Hisham Al Raee.

Mr Al Raee was appointed chief executive and to the board earlier this year.

