Bahrain is set to inject an additional $17 billion into its economy through new projects, building on the success of having already attracted $17bn in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 2018.

The massive investment pipeline was announced by Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa at the opening of the flagship Gateway Gulf investment forum, a platform uniting global investors and regional leaders.

The projects are scheduled to be formally announced over the two-day event at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay across 61 announcements and 33 signing ceremonies.

In his opening address, Shaikh Salman highlighted the kingdom’s robust investment performance, noting that since the first Gateway Gulf forum in 2018, Bahrain has secured over $17bn in foreign direct investments.

This progress is directly attributed to the directives of His Majesty King Hamad to foster an open and competitive economy.

The new $17bn portfolio of projects marks a critical expansion of the kingdom’s diversification strategy.

The minister emphasised that Bahrain, traditionally a commercial bridge between East and West, offers one of the region’s most agile and welcoming business environments, covering the key sectors of finance, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and digital economy.

The forum stressed that the new capital deployment comes amid an extraordinary, accelerating transformation across the GCC region. This shift is characterised by unprecedented speed and ambition in economic diversification, which is “not ambition in words, but proven in delivery.”

Underlining the importance of rethinking global investment strategies in light of new trade dynamics, Shaikh Salman framed the current global backdrop as an “Age of Intelligence,” which is fundamentally reshaping core economic functions: Factory Operations, Banking Services and Global Logistics and Port Networks.

Private and state capital are playing an increasingly vital role in empowering this transformation, particularly in ensuring the necessary energy, infrastructure, regulation, and human capital are in place. The message to international investors was clear: in this new age, “speed and consistency” are the key drivers of success, and Bahrain offers a reliable platform for connecting capital to decisions with precision.

Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the two-day forum brings together global investors, policymakers, regional leaders, and thinkers to explore critical topics, including new trade dynamics, digital transformation, and the industrial foundations that will turn regional ambition into concrete investment.

The 2025 forum has convened more than 200 senior decision-makers from the GCC, Asia, Europe, and North America, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly with the visionaries driving the region’s transformation.

The discussions will be complemented by targeted private roundtables, one-on-one meetings designed to facilitate meaningful partnerships, and a showcase of investable projects in Bahrain.

Gateway Gulf exemplifies the kingdom’s ‘Team Bahrain’ philosophy, where close collaboration between public and private sectors drives innovation, regulatory reform, and sustainable growth.

With 86 per cent non-oil contribution to GDP, Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as the Gulf’s most diversified economy and an attractive hub for global business.

