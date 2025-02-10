Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are set to give a fresh boost to their investment co-operation with the establishment of a joint venture company that will cater to the construction materials need in the region. This new venture is in line with the strategic goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication, citing senior officials.

For further details visit https://www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).