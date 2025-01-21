Atlanta, United States: Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (Arcapita), the global alternative investment firm, announced its co-investment in a high-growth portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies in partnership with Parkway Venture Capital (Parkway), a US-based venture capital firm specializing in frontier technology.

This investment has been structured to offer investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to early-stage, pioneering companies at the forefront of the AI revolution.

This investment highlights Arcapita’s commitment to advancing emerging technologies and AI, underscoring its vision for fostering innovation and growth in these transformative sectors. The partnership also reinforces Parkway’s reputation as a leader in frontier technology and artificial intelligence, paving the way for continued expansion and success.

The Artificial Intelligence Portfolio will initially deploy its capital in five seed assets driving advancements in robotics, quantum computing, generative AI and more. Notable investments include:

Figure AI: A leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, focused on addressing labor shortages and improving workplace safety through cutting-edge automation. Figure AI has secured strategic partnerships with BMW and Amazon, as well as investments from Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia.

SandboxAQ: Originally developed within Alphabet Inc., SandboxAQ applies AI and quantum computing to advance cybersecurity and materials science, with backing from former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, and Allianz.

The global AI market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 28% between 2024 and 2030* because of an increase in AI adoption across multiple industries, technological advancements, data availability and government support. (*source: Statista)

Neil Carter, Managing Director of US Private Equity at Arcapita, said, “Arcapita’s vision is to support businesses that are defining the future. In Parkway we have found an ideal partner for our first US-based VC investment. They have a strong track record of identifying and nurturing high-potential companies at the cutting-edge and we are very excited by the seed investments in our Artificial Intelligence Portfolio. Together, we aim to unlock opportunities that have a profound and lasting impact on industries worldwide.”

Jesse Coors-Blankenship, General Partner, Parkway, said: “This collaboration is a defining moment for Parkway as it will empower us to scale our global reach and deepen our impact in pioneering technologies, delivering results that shape industries and redefine possibilities.”

Continuing, Gregg Hill, General Partner at Parkway, said: “Arcapita’s trust in Parkway underscores not only the strength of our approach, but also our collective commitment to driving meaningful global innovation.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

