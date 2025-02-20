Aljazira Capital, a Saudi-based shariah compliant company specialising in securities business, has announced that it has joined forces with Target for the launch of a major real estate fund with a size exceeding SAR1 billion ($266 million).

The new fund, AlJazira Target Al Narjus, was unveiled on the opening day of the fifth edition of the Capital Markets Forum (CMF) in Riyadh.

Backed by Saudi Tadawul Group, the event is being held under the patronage of Mohammed Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee.

During the forum, the listed group agreed to provide specialised programmes for the financial sector with the Financial Academy.

