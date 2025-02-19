Riyadh – Aljazira Capital and Target have launched AlJazira Target Al Narjus Real Estate Fund with a size exceeding SAR 1 billion, as per a statement.

The launch was announced on the first day of the fifth edition of the Capital Markets Forum (CMF), which is being held in Riyadh until 20 February.

Backed by Saudi Tadawul Group, the event is being held under the patronage of Mohammed Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee.

During the forum, the listed group agreed to provide specialised programmes for the financial sector with the Financial Academy.

Read More about CMF 2025

Edaa launches Edaa Connect at CMF2025 to streamline access to mutual funds

Tadawul expected to welcome over 50 IPOs in 2025 – Al Rumaih at CMF

SNB Capital, Awqaf Investment ink agreement at CMF2025 to enhance investment products

Tadawul inks agreement with Jakarta Futures Exchange at CMF2025 to attract Indonesian investments

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

