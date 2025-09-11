Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-headquartered AI fintech startup Metric has secured investment from A-typical Ventures to accelerate product development and expansion across the GCC and beyond, according to a press release.

The funding witnessed the participation of 500 Global, Hub71, i2i Ventures, Plus VC, Epic Angels, Oqal Angels, Accelerate Prosperity, and regional angel investors.

Alina Truhina, Managing Partner at A-typical Ventures, said: “Metric is solving one of the most urgent challenges for SMEs by turning complex financial data into clear, actionable insights.”

“Their technology doesn’t just help businesses understand their numbers—it helps them accelerate their business growth,” he added

For his part, Aly El Shalakany, Venture Partner at A-typical Ventures, commented: “The funding will accelerate product development, broaden adoption of Max, and scale pilots offering integrated financing and banking services to small business owners across the GCC and beyond.”

Metric’s flagship product, Max, is branded as the world’s first Chief Financial AI, offering a conversational ‘business co-pilot’.

The platform, which analyses financial data to deliver insights and growth recommendations, is built on $4.20 billion in proprietary transactional data. Its AI marketplace also connects SMEs to financing and banking services.

Founded in 2022, Metric’s user base has hit 130,000 businesses across 190 countries, both in English and Arabic.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

