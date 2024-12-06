The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a series of Musataha agreements with local investors, aimed at enhancing the quality of life in communities and driving economic growth across Abu Dhabi.

The agreements were finalised at the fifth edition of the Al Multaqa quarterly meetings – led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in collaboration with ADIO – and include the development of two retail centres and a school designed to serve the needs of local residents and businesses.

Misnaad Mall, a new commercial development in the heart of Madinat Al Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, will offer over 1,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA) dedicated to retail and food & beverage (F&B) outlets. This project by Misnaad Alehterafya Contracting will cater to the growing demand for modern shopping experiences, providing essential services for community members while stimulating economic activity in the area.

In Al Ain, Pro Shops 2 will bring a vibrant retail destination to the Al Dhahir district. Spanning over 2,500 sqm of GLA, the project will be developed by Danat Alsharq Contracting Company, and aims to enhance Al Ain’s commercial offerings by providing modern, convenient retail and dining spaces. The project will serve as a community hub, benefiting both residents and local businesses in the area.

On the educational front, ADIO, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), has signed an agreement with Shining Star International School to produce a state-of-the-art educational facility in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Spanning over 30,000 sqm, this AED 97 million project will be developed in two phases, with the capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 students. The school will offer a curriculum based on the Indian education system for Grades 1-12, and is set to become a major addition to the emirate’s educational landscape.

These developments are strategically located to provide vital services to residents, stimulate economic growth, and support the emirate’s broader development goals.

Mansoor Al Bastaki, Head of Musataha at ADIO, said, “These projects are a testament to the power of public-private partnerships, and the benefits of working together to accelerate economic progress and uplift Abu Dhabi’s communities. Through the Musataha programme, we are unlocking the potential of the emirate’s public land to fuel investments that elevate the quality of life, from world-class retail spaces to state-of-the-art educational institutions. As these projects take shape, they will play a pivotal role in driving Abu Dhabi’s dynamic development.”

ADIO’s Musataha programme enables UAE national investors to develop long-term infrastructure projects on public land through competitive pricing models. Musataha has effectively fostered collaboration between investors and government partners, ensuring that the emirate’s development aligns with the needs of its communities.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Al Multaqa meetings, held quarterly, update the local business community and family offices on the state of the economy and highlight potential investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi. The meetings serve as a platform for dialogue between businesses and government, helping to shape policy and unlock further investment.