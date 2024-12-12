The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM showcased its sustainability-related initiatives, including the issuance of its guidance for ESG-focused investment vehicles, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) 2024, hosted as a flagship event of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

The published guidance acts as a significant step in reinforcing ADGM's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable finance and combating greenwashing practices in the financial sector.

Commenting on the issuance of the guidance, Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The issuance of our guidance for ESG-focused investment vehicles marks an important step in ADGM’s journey to establishing leading sustainable finance practices within its ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, we aim to strengthen the trust that the financial services sector and investors have placed in our robust regulatory framework, while also empowering stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the global sustainability agenda.”

Over the past few years, the FSRA has undertaken a number of initiatives to further ADGM’s leadership in sustainable finance. These include the implementation of a comprehensive Sustainable Finance regulatory framework and the release of the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group’s Third Public Statement.