Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) has named the leadership team for its newly formed investment platform 2PointZero Group, it said late on Wednesday.

2PointZero Group was created last month through the merger of the IHC's portfolio companies 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding, with combined assets of around 120 billion dirhams ($32.67 billion).

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, who previously served as 2PointZero's chief executive officer, has been appointed managing director, "with a mandate to define the group's strategic direction and reinforce its position as a leading global investment platform," IHC said in a statement.

Samia Bouazza has been appointed as the CEO, responsible for driving growth across 2PointZero's key sectors, the statement added. Bouazza previously served as the CEO and managing director of Multiply Group.

IHC is an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

