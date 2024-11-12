IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, has officially opened Der Mittelstand BVMW e V (BVMW) representative office in Dubai, marking a major step in strengthening UAE-German business relations.

IFZA has worked with the BVMW on many events and conferences and is proud to be the organisation’s official representative in Dubai. The official launch event took place at IFZA’s offices and welcomed notable attendees including Alexander Schönfelder, German Ambassador to the UAE, Senator Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Federal Executive Board of Der Mittelstand BVMW e V and President of the European SME Association, and Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). IFZA’s CEO Jochen Knecht opened the event and the programme featured panel discussions and networking opportunities, facilitating valuable exchange and connections.

The launch of this representative office signals a strategic partnership aimed at fostering growth and cooperation between the UAE and Germany. As IFZA expands its offerings, the office will serve as a key resource for German SMEs, providing essential support, strategic connections, and access to the UAE’s business-friendly environment to facilitate their success from Germany to Dubai and beyond. IFZA supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by bringing Foreign Direct Investment into the emirate.

Key step

Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA, said: “The opening of the BVMW representative office in Dubai is a significant step in IFZA’s commitment to serve our partners and aligns with our strategy to attract foreign direct investment by taking Dubai to the world and bringing the world to Dubai. Establishing a representative office is key to our legacy-building efforts as we work to position the UAE as a global centre of opportunity. Through this partnership, we are excited to strengthen our ties with the German market and create pathways for German SMEs to thrive within the UAE’s business-friendly environment.”

Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Federal Executive Board Der Mittelstand BVMW e V, commented: “The Gulf region is among the fastest-growing globally, and we are pleased that our long-standing association with IFZA will help us strengthen our presence in the UAE market while supporting German businesses in achieving their goals. This office will serve as a focal point for connecting with local partners, providing a gateway to an extensive network that offers valuable insights into regional potential and dynamics. It creates a collaborative space that encourages trade, knowledge exchange, and mutual growth between Germany and the UAE.”

Germany has long held a prominent place in the UAE’s economic landscape, with over 1,200 German global corporate companies in Dubai and a thriving community of more than 30,000 German residents in the country. The new BVMW office will act as a bridge for German SMEs to enter the UAE market, offering guidance on establishing operations in Dubai and connecting them with potential local partners.

IFZA is increasingly recognised as a destination of choice for international businesses seeking a streamlined and supportive market entry into the UAE. This launch is part of IFZA’s ongoing efforts to attract global SMEs. The company has an established presence in Spain, Switzerland, China, and Seychelles, and additional offices are planned for Austria, the UK, India, Africa and Latin America in the coming year.--TradeArabia News Service

