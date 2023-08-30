Red Sea Global, the Saudi developer behind the world's most ambitious tourism hubs, has announced that work is in full swing at its premium development Amaala, a ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coastline, with the first phase of its Employee Village project under way, while the excavation work on Marina Village and Red Sea Marine Life Institute is well advanced.

Amaala is a year-round integrated wellness haven being developed by Red Sea Global on the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, around 700km north of Jeddah with a total 4,155 sq km area including 68km of coastline.

It will go beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment, delivering a 30% net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040. This will be achieved by enhancing biologically diverse habitats including mangroves, seagrass, corals, and land vegetation.

Announcing the project progress, RSG said work has started on the first phase of its Employee Village project, a premium accommodation for the hospitality, experiential and support staff who will run the destination, as well as their families.

Also work is progressing well on the The Marina Village project that acts as the urban core for Triple Bay, one of the three unique communities that will represent three different sets of experiences for Amaala visitors apart from The Coastal Development and The Island communities.

Envisaged to be a vibrant and active hub of retail, food and beverages (F&B), residential and hospitality, Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to incorporate elements from the local environment. It will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.

Releasing a project update video, RSG said the excavation work is progressing well on both Marina Village and The Red Sea Marine Life Institute, a scientific research centre and a tourist destination at Amaala.

Till date around 1,105,600 cu m has been excavated out of the total 1,325,000 cu m for the Marina Village project, while the grand excavation work is in progress at the Institute with 28,000 cu m out of 34,000 cu m already completed.

On The Red Sea Marine Life Institute, the Saudi developer said 85% of the main building raft has been completed, with columns, retaining wall, and ground floor slab in progress, while submarine raft stands fully completed.

Phase One of Amaala is focused on the Triple Bay masterplan and will be ready to welcome first guests in 2025. It consists of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

The entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, for which the resulting saving in CO2 emissions to the atmosphere equivalent to nearly half a million tons each year and will operate with a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational.

Current hotel brands within the year-round integrated wellness haven are:

*Clinique La Prairie Health Resort (66 ultra-luxury suites and 13 branded residences).

*Jayasom Wellness Resort, Amaala (153 keys and 24 branded residences).

*Rosewood Amaala (110 guest rooms and suites and 25 branded residences).

*Six Senses Amaala (64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas, and 25 branded residences).

*Equinox Resort Amaala (128 keys, including two luxury penthouses).

Amaala has till date awarded construction contracts worth SAR13.4 billion ($3.57 billion).

According to RSG, the mega development is poised to elevate the kingdom’s tourism sector, placing the country firmly on the world tourism map. It is expected to contribute as much as SAR 11 billion ($3 billion) and nearly 1% to Saudi Arabia’s GDP upon completion in 2030.

It is expected to create up to 50,000 new direct, indirect, and induced jobs and to contribute as much as SAR11 billion ($3 billion) to the nation’s GDP on project completion.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).