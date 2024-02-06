Dubai-based luxury hotelier Jumeirah Group has opened its first property in Saudi Arabia, the Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah, as part of its wider expansion plan.

The group, a member of Dubai Holding, has partnered with Saudi’s Jabal Omar Development Company on the 1,112-key property, which has commenced operations as part of the second phase of the city’s flagship Jabal Omar master plan, which consists of several phases, including 46 towers spread across hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

The new hotel, comprising four towers upon completion, has opened with 507 guest rooms, with a further 526 rooms and suites to be added in phases.

In December, the Jumeirah Group confirmed plans to double the size of its portfolio by 2030, including upweighting its presence in Europe, including exploring opportunities in the US.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

