Wynn Resorts Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will have rich non-gaming amenities and the vast majority of them can be enjoyed completely independent of the gaming area, said Craig Billings, CEO, Wynn Resorts.

The $3.9-billion (Dh14.3 billion) resort will be first integrated resort in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We studied the opportunity in the UAE and we've grown increasingly convinced in the customer’s willingness to spend on luxury hotel, food and beverage, wellness and entertainment experiences. But I expect Wynn Al Marjan island to be much more akin to our Las Vegas operations, driving meaningful non-gaming revenues,” he said.

Highlighting the other factors behind choosing Ras Al Khaimah for the resorts, Billings said the key consideration for choosing the Island as the location – Sun-soaked pristine manmade island.

"The importance of the relationship between the resort, in particular the resort's podium and the beach, the sea and the sun, all informed our programming decision, ultimately leading us to impart a concave curvature to the podium that tracks the beach. Thus, the beach-facing side of that podium, which is lined with exciting, high-energy food and beverage outlets, forms an amphitheatre of sorts from which to take in the stunning environment, the energy of the property and our outdoor entertainment," Billings said during a webcast recently.

Thomas Schoen was recently appointed President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is set to open in the first quarter of 2027

Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet above the sea and houses 1,500 rooms, suites and villas, 120,000 square feet of luxury retail space, a diverse food and beverage program ranging from Michelin Star quality cuisine, 100,000 square feet of meeting space and a theatre with a unique production show. Upon completion, it will create thousands of jobs.

Julie Cameron-Doe, chief financial officer, Wynn Resorts, expects the project to generate approximately $450 million to $600 million of steady EBITDA.

