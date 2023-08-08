UAE - Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi has announced the promotion of Mohamed Wakeb to the position of Director of Operations.

The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is a lavish hotel located in the centre of Abu Dhabi, featuring 367 rooms and suites, as well as more than 2,500 sq m of meeting space.

With a deep understanding of the Fairmont brand and a proven track record of excellence, Wakeb will play a pivotal role in ensuring that every guest's experience at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr exceeds expectations, a statement said.

Having previously served as the Director of Sales & Marketing, Wakeb brings a wealth of expertise and a genuine passion for the Fairmont guest experience. With over 25 years of experience in the local market between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Wakeb has honed his skills and demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his career, it said.

His hospitality career began in San Francisco, California. He then made his way to the UAE in 1999, joining the pre-opening team of Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai as a Senior Sales Manager.

With a demonstrated passion for his work and dedication to the industry, Wakeb quickly climbed the ranks. He joined the pre-opening team of The Fairmont Dubai in 2001 as the Associate Director of Sales. In recognition of his outstanding performance, he was promoted to Director of Business Development in 2004.

Wakeb's journey with FRHI was progressed in 2011 to hold the first cluster Director role in UAE till 2016 and was involved in the pre-openings of Fairmont the Palm as well as Ajman and Fujairah. Since then, he has held various key positions within the organisation, including the Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

In his new role as Director of Operations, Wakeb will be responsible for ensuring that every aspect of the guest experience aligns with Fairmont's renowned standards. From seamless operations to exceptional service delivery, Wakeb will oversee the entire operational framework of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, working closely with department heads and staff to create an environment that consistently exceeds guest expectations.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce Mohamed Wakeb's promotion to Director of Operations," said Elias Chakhtoura, General Manager of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. "Mohamed's extensive experience with Fairmont and his exceptional leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate for this role. We have full confidence in his ability to drive our commitment to outstanding guest experiences to new heights."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).