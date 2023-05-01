Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, today (May 1) announced its entry into the United Kingdom with the launch of two new properties under its affordable hotel and serviced apartment brand Centro.

The Centro New Malden and Centro Kingston are the first two properties to launch as part of a wider agreement to develop up to 1,500 keys over multiple sites across the greater London region, all under the Centro brand.

Set to launch in 2023, Centro New Malden includes 70 distinctly designed apartments furnished to a four-star hotel standard with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and bedroom areas.

Situated right across from the New Malden Railway Station, in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames, guests staying at the serviced apartments will enjoy easy access to Central London in under 25 minutes.

The second property, Centro Kingston, is located along the north edge of Coombe Road in Kingston upon Thames and is in close proximity to the Kingston Town Centre, Kingston Hospital and Richmond Park with quick access to regular bus service.

Opening in 2024, the property features 31 highly distinctive apartments each designed to maximise space, light and efficiency including smart technology and in-room entertainment.

Smart, convenient and stylish, the technology forward Centro-branded properties will be fully digitally driven, encompassing all touch points in the guest journey. The user-friendly platform will not only enable guests to seamlessly navigate the property, but will also integrate local restaurants, with the option to order or dine in, as well as interact with neighbouring cultural attractions and services.

Unveiling the big UK plan, President and CEO Guy Hutchinson said: "This is a fantastic milestone for Rotana, and we are delighted to be partnering with CNM Estates to bring our award-winning hospitality services to the United Kingdom. London remains one of the world’s largest business hubs and a key market for us as we continue expanding our footprint globally."

"Launching in two vibrant locations in London, both properties will welcome guests to enjoy the diverse offerings of the city while having unique living spaces that provide both finesse and functionality. We look forward to continue building our success story, in line with our mission to deliver “Treasured Times” to our guests across the world," he noted.

CNM Estates Chairman Wahid Samady said: "We are excited to be partnering with Rotana, a brand that reflects our dedication to delivering quality and style in each and every project. We are deeply committed to transforming spaces and bringing forward high-quality developments infused with style."

"We firmly believe that this partnership will provide an elevated living experience that provides comfort and convenience, matched with Rotana’s unparalleled level of hospitality. With the two first projects well underway we have a strong pipeline and are continuing our search for more locations," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).