RAK National Hotels (RAKNH), a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), has added to its portfolio of hospitality and leisure assets the 300 key Marjan Island Resort & Spa from Manazil Group.

The acquisition adds further scale to RAKNH’s portfolio and underlines its investment on Al Marjan Island, especially following RAKHH’s announcement of the group’s joint venture stake in the highly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island. The property is currently operated by Accor Group and will be rebranded as a Pullman, the company’s premium hotel brand.

Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector has been experiencing a major period of growth, with a multitude of new hotels, attractions and upgraded historical sites cementing the Emirate’s place as the go-to destination for adventure, relaxation and culture.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, commented: “The acquisition of Marjan Island Resort & Spa underscores our continued investment in Ras Al Khaimah and recognizes the huge opportunities in the Emirate as it positions itself as an international leisure destination. The property is ideally located to capitalise on these opportunities, and working with our partner Accor, we believe we can transform the property into a unique destination for tourists.”

Abdul Mohsen Al Hammadi, Chairman and CEO of Manazil Group, said: “After being one of the first properties to open on Al Marjan Island back in 2014, Marjan Island Resort & Spa became a stepping stone for our Group to enter into the hotel business and open four more hotels managed by Accor within the UAE, namely Movenpick, Novotel and Adagio in Jumeriah Village Triangle, and Pullman Sharjah.”

Paul Stevens, COO Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East & Africa at Accor, said: “We are very pleased to continue our strategic partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding, a collaboration which embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences and fostering innovation within the hospitality industry. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for our valued guests visiting Ras Al Khaimah.”

Opened in 2014, the five-star Marjan Island Resort & Spa features 300 keys, eight diverse dining options, a host of recreation activities, beach access, a comprehensive spa and unparalleled sea views. Situated on Al Marjan Island, this established staycation destination benefits from significant growth potential as the Emirate continues to roll out progressive development initiatives to increase tourism numbers, said a statement.

