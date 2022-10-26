UAE - Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, the Group’s first beach resort located in the trendy, new hot-spot West Beach in the popular metropolitan destination of Dubai.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is located along the contemporary beachfront promenade at The Palm’s West Beach on the shores of Palm Jumeirah, providing leisure travellers with easy access to the city’s lifestyle and entertainment destinations, including Nakheel Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Emirates Golf Club.

Featuring 315 king and 74 twin rooms, the property has been designed with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies granting guests magnificent ocean views over the Arabian Gulf, the spectacular Dubai Marina skyline and harbour, as well as the iconic Ain Dubai, the world's biggest and tallest Ferris wheel, located on Bluewaters Island.

As one of the Group’s first resorts in the UAE, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah will offer access to an exclusive hotel beach with sun loungers, sunbeds with umbrellas, and F&B service. The property boasts multiple swimming pools, including a podium swimming pool on the first floor, a rooftop swimming pool on the 13th floor, and a children’s pool with a Kids Club for the little ones.

The infinity rooftop pool is surrounded with soft white and white-washed wood lounge furniture and sunbeds with flowing white curtains to relax and escape the sun while enjoying the magnificent views. Located on the 13th floor, the spa includes six treatment rooms, including a couple’s room and a Moroccan Bath for spa and beauty treatments, massages, and packages.

“The Palm remains one of the most popular destinations in the world, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our new Radisson Beach Resort. We pride ourselves on delivering memorable moments to our guests, and we look forward to providing our visitors at West Beach with a unique resort experience matched with world-class services,” said Gladvin Francke, General Manager, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is hosting several excellent dining venues catering to the city locals and hotel guests. The all-day dining restaurant located on the first floor will feature a large outdoor terrace overlooking the stunning beach of the Palm Jumeirah. Designed in a soft colour palette of whites and beiges, with natural wood and ratan accents, the restaurant exudes a casual but sophisticated resort feel.

The resort is also home to the Latin-inspired Esco-Bar, Caribbean-themed Black Flamingo, and a rooftop pool bar Mediterranean-inspired Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum – each one offers specialty beverages and mouth-watering dishes that will give you that ultimate dining and nightlife experience. Guests can also grab their quick bites and beverages at the Grab & Go in the lobby. Guests of the hotel can also enjoy three hybrid meeting rooms, all furnished with world-class infrastructure and equipment that cater to any business needs.

Tim Cordon, COO, Radisson Hotel Group said: “The UAE remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group, and the addition of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is testament to our dedication to expand our diverse brand offering. The opening of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is part of our Radisson Resort expansion plan for the UAE, where locals are increasingly looking for staycation resorts and international travellers are searching for resorts to soak up the sunshine and vibrant local atmosphere.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

