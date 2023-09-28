The Hinduja Group, a leading multinational, has inaugurated The Old War Office (OWO) London’s premier luxury hotel in the heart of Whitehall at a glittering launch event.

Princess Anne – the Princess Royal, the sister of King Charles III, officially unveiled the plaque for The OWO after a tour of the hotel with Hinduja Group chairman GP Hinduja.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also made a quick stopover, along with parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, hoteliers and stars of film and television.

The historic Old War Office (OWO) is a collaborative venture between the Hinduja Group and Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

Originally built in 1906, OWO opened its doors as a brand-new luxury hotel in London with musical performances by renowned musicians Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Andrea Bocelli.

“We have always been working to see what best we can do between India and the UK because we believe our responsibility is to act as a bridge between the host country and the motherland,” said GP Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group.

“It took us eight years and in these eight years we had a lot to do, but finally this iconic building has been converted into a symbol of peace and solace and not World Wars. The OWO will represent the legacy of the Hinduja Group and emerge as London’s iconic destination. Everyone who lands in London will first come here to see what it is,” said Hinduja.

The launch event showcased the food of 3-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco as the chef partner for The OWO. The hotel will welcome its first guests starting on Friday (September 29).

Raffles London at The OWO, as it is officially known, has been developed in partnership between the Hinduja Group and French multinational hospitality group Accor.

“When we came to Whitehall, the team were blown away by the size and beauty of this majestic building. No expense has been spared in bringing it back to its former glory and paying homage to its heritage, whilst breathing new life into it. Along with Raffles London at The OWO, we hope to create a legacy that is both timeless and unsurpassed," said Sanjay Hinduja, who has overseen the project.

The OWO's grand inauguration ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including HRH Princess Beatrice, Sadiq Khan - The Mayor of London, Adil Ray- British actor and comedian, Natalie Pinkman - British television presenter, Richard Caring - British businessman and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna. Other notable figures from the Royal Family, world leaders, and celebrities also came together to witness the rebirth of this iconic building.

The ceremony included live entertainment by world-renowned music icons Andrea Bocelli and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber. Guests were treated to an exquisite culinary experience with canapés prepared by Chef Mauro Colagreco, who is also the chef partner for Raffles London at The OWO.

The transformed OWO also houses 85 Residences by Raffles as part of the building's reimagining as a new culinary district for London, complete with nine new restaurants and three bars, including a rooftop with panoramic views of Buckingham Palace.

