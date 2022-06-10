Saudi Arabia - Paris Society International, a leading global name in hospitality, has announced a pioneering joint venture agreement with MJS Holding, an international restaurant operator in Saudi Arabia.

A strategic alliance and joint venture agreement has been signed in the French capital between the two restaurant powerhouses, who join forces in expanding the international footprint of Paris Society’s restaurant brands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The joint venture will leverage the combined global and local expertise of two organisations that share the ultimate aspiration of enriching the kingdom’s luxury lifestyle offering to its resident community and to incoming travel and leisure visitors.

Reinvention of French hospitality

Founded in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, Paris Society (formerly Noctis) has been credited with the reinvention of French hospitality and boasts a portfolio of 60 exceptional venues.

In 2017, with investment from world leading hospitality group, Accor, Paris Society began a new strategic development phase. In the past five years, a series of internationally renowned ultra-premium and luxury lifestyle dining brands such as CoCo, Girafe, Mūn, Gigi, and Maison Russe - to name a few - rose to fame.

In 2021, the group founded its global division, Paris Society International, with a strategic plan to deploy its incredible brands and experiences in the world’s gateway capitals and hotspot destinations.

High quality restaurants

MJS Holding, founded by Mohammed Jawa, is an international restaurant operator with more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality, and is recognised for developing and operating high quality restaurants throughout the kingdom.

The company is credited with being the first to attract some of the world’s foremost luxury and lifestyle restaurants to the kingdom and leading a new era in Saudi’s F&B market, propelled by a mission to establish the kingdom as a leading player in the global restaurant scene and actively building towards Vision 2030.

Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, commented: “We are thrilled to join forces with MJS, a true pioneer on the Saudi Arabian hospitality scene. Leveraging the inherent expert domestic knowledge of MJS, this joint venture will launch a series of Paris Society brands in the most iconic destinations in the kingdom, satisfying Paris Society International’s ambition to become an integral part of the evolving cultural tapestry of this great nation and contributing firsthand to the realisation of its ground-breaking vision.”

Elite group of F&B

Jawa said: “It has always been a dream to see the kingdom at this point in its development, with such an elite group of F&B professionals shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia.”

Milad Nasserddine, CEO of MJS Holding, added: “Together we are pursuing the goal of bringing a new flavour of hospitality to the kingdom. With Paris Society’s clear vision of delivering exceptional brands and reinventing the art of entertaining, we truly believe that this will be a great partnership that will work in symmetry with our vision here in Saudi.”

