NH Collection Dubai The Palm has launched 306 new apartments, specifically designed to cater for both short or extended stays.

These newly launched serviced apartments provide an extraordinary beachside experience, complementing the hotel’s existing range of exceptional accommodation options and amenities.

With a choice of chic superior studios to one-bedroom sea view apartments, NH Collection Dubai The Palm has become an even more exciting destination for families, groups and solo travellers looking for the perfect escapade.

The new apartments offer a generous living space with modern interiors and inspiring decor elements. Guests have access to the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool, bar and lounge with stunning panoramic views of Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. In addition, they can enjoy special prices at the hotel’s spa and food and beverage venues.

The Superior Studio Apartment is an inviting space of 52 sqm with a contemporary design, featuring a spacious bedroom, fully-equipped kitchenette and marble bathroom with rainfall shower. These apartments feature a private balcony and are equipped with all the conveniences suitable for a comfortable stay, including a flat-screen TV, a minibar, and high-speed internet access.

Cruelty free and vegan room amenities enhance the hotel’s distinctive approach to sustainable living.

The One Bedroom Sea View Apartment is another space that features a separate living area and spacious bedroom, providing a total area of 65 sqm. Decorated with elegant neutral tones and contemporary furniture, the apartments provide maximum flexibility for friends and families, enabling them to stay together while still providing the necessary space for privacy.

Manish Jha, NH Collection Dubai General Manager, said: “Exciting times are upon us as we unveil our new serviced apartments at NH Collection Dubai The Palm, marking just five months from our debut. With a prime location on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah, enhanced by a diverse selection of accommodation, dining options, and stunning views of the Dubai skyline, the launch of these new apartments holds significant strategic value for our establishment, positioned to create a lasting impact on the city's dynamic hospitality scene.”

