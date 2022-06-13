Egypt - Madaar Development has announced the launch of its latest new project, Azha North, in the North Coast. This project comes after the success accomplished by Madaar in Azha resort in Ain Sokhna.

Chairperson and CEO of Madaar Development Gasser Bahgat stated that the new project is being built on ​​250 feddan (1million sqm) in the North Coast, with initial investments worth approximately EGP 16bn.

At a press conference held on Sunday Bahgat pointed out that the company has begun preparations for the launch of the project by choosing famous consulting offices and global expertise houses, namely WATG and Crystal Lagoon. Additionally, the resort comprises a place for shopping, entertainment and a commercial complex on an area of ​​40,000 sqm.

Ahmed Ahab, head of the technical sector at Madaar Development, said that all Azha North units meet needs of different customers with various sizes. The resort includes stand-alone villas, double villas, and chalets of different sizes that meet all needs and tastes of Madaar customers.

CCO at Madaar Development Mohamed Tawfik said that the process of promoting and offering units to customers in the new project will begin immediately, elaborating that marketing operations target customers from Egypt and foreign markets.

Amr Attia, Vice President of WATG for the Middle East and Africa, participated in the conference, who confirmed his company’s keenness to take into account architectural and engineering designs of the resort on the latest international systems and to transform Azha North into the best and most prestigious resort in the North Coast in terms of quality, sustainability, excellent service and the development of the latest technological systems within the resort.

