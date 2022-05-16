Saudi Arabia - King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the region’s prime destination for business and cosmopolitan lifestyle located in Saudi capital Riyadh, today (May 15) announced a strategic partnership with leading hospitality group MJS Holdings (MJS).

KAFD, which is owned by the Saudi wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), is a landmark project and key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions.

An architectural marvel designed by more than 25 world-leading architectural firms, KAFD currently has 94 towers that are reshaping the skyline of Riyadh.

Set on more than 3 million sq m of land in the heart of the capital, KAFD is home to 1.6 million sq m of state-of-the-art office space, world-class entertainment venues and iconic luxury residences.

Offering a competitive ecosystem of vibrant lifestyle experiences powered by differentiated customer service, KAFD now invites citizens of the world to envision, accelerate and live.

As per the deal, MJS will support KAFD’s diverse culinary offerings through its pipeline of top hospitality talent from throughout the region.

An international restaurant operator, MJS focuses on trophy international brands operating in Saudi mainly and other parts of the world, in addition to creating brands to expand internationally.

Dining destinations supported by MJS include upscale Italian restaurant Il Baretto and NYC-inspired eatery Black Tap, both scheduled to open in May. Its future launches list includes Zuma, Mr. Chow, Amazonico, AOK and Pahli hill, said the statement from KAFD.

"The MJS team’s experience in creating unique hospitality experiences is unmatched. Their passion for quality and service is central to their success and will help us deliver on our mission to provide memorable, vibrant lifestyle experiences to the region and the world," remarked its CEO Gautam Sashittal.

"Together, we are creating dining destinations that visitors will remember and return to again and again," he added.

An iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure, KAFD is an epitome of the new Saudi Arabia, remarked Milad S. Nassereddine, the Chief Executive Officer of MJS.

"It is an honour to partner with an entity of KAFD’s scale and ambition, and we look forward to bringing our experience and connections to the region’s brightest talent to help the prime destination’s vision come to life," he added.

