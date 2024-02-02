A new yachts venture is part of the growing portfolio of Four Seasons, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, that is expanding its core business of hotels and resorts, growing its residential portfolio and looking ahead to exceptional luxury journeys.

Four Seasons Yachts promises tailor-made moments and onshore experiences for guests as it takes them to coastal havens and some of the world’s most fascinating destinations.

With over 130 unique Mediterranean and Caribbean destinations and yachting havens, the first sailings in late 2025 will offer highly bespoke shore experiences, as well as one-of-a-kind overland adventures, a statement said.

Each of the 95 spacious suites on the yacht will offer floor-to-ceiling windows and access to expansive private terrace decks. At over 9,500 sqft, the most spacious four-level suite includes a private spa, a personal wading pool, and 280-degree panoramic views through one of the world’s largest single panes of glass at sea.

The new yacht has been crafted by Fincantieri of Italy, one of the world’s most respected shipbuilders.

Four Seasons is expanding its global footprint while investing in its current portfolio of 128 hotels and resorts in 47 countries.

With a robust and focused development pipeline of more than 50 hotels and resorts at various stages of planning and development, Four Seasons is strategically expanding into key destinations that will further strengthen the company’s position as a global luxury hospitality leader.

In the coming years, additions to Four Seasons’ portfolio include:

A resort in Cabo San Lucas on the southern shores of Mexico’s Baja peninsula with sparkling ocean views

A 16th-century Hotel revitalisation on Colombia’s Caribbean coast in the historic city of Cartagena

The fourth Four Seasons property in Morocco with a waterfront Hotel in Rabat within the historic Kasr Al Bahr palace

Two hotels in China showcasing the unique character of world-class cities, Dalian and Hangzho

A fourth Four Seasons Hotel in Japan with a 49-storey mixed-used development project in Osaka

A resort in Mallorca, transforming the legendary Hotel Formentor into a Four Seasons experience

First property in Melbourne located in what is set to be the world’s largest vertical garden

A one-of-a-kind private island getaway on Caye Chapel in Belize with over-water bungalows

A new hotel in the Shanghai city centre

Developments in Venice, Puglia and beyond

In addition to new openings, Four Seasons continues to enhance hotels and resorts across its global portfolio, each with distinctive and locally relevant design and experiences that connect guests and residents with the unique heritage and culture of the locale.

“Grounded in Four Seasons history of industry leadership, our vision is to be the most aspirational luxury hospitality and residential brand through genuine and unparalleled service experiences,” said Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons.

“The key to our success has and always will be our people and culture. This will continue to guide our path forward as we further solidify Four Seasons legacy of authentic and unscripted care for which we are renowned.”

Among both international travellers and local communities, restaurants and bars are a primary gateway into the world of Four Seasons, said a statement. Together, Four Seasons along with its select chef-partners have brought to life more than 600 original-concept outlets, reflecting the flair and character of each unique locale.

Private Residences

Since Four Seasons Private Residences were introduced almost 40 years ago, close to 5,000 units and 16 million sqft (1.49 million sqm) are currently under Four Seasons management across 53 residential properties.

Today, Four Seasons global residential portfolio continues trending upward with more than $1.5 billion in real estate sold in 2023 and 65% of Four Seasons hotel and resort development pipeline including a residential component.

Standalone Portfolio

Building on the success of its residential leadership, Four Seasons continues to grow its standalone portfolio, catering to new and existing homeowners who are seeking the finest luxury lifestyle experiences in unmatched locations.

Four Seasons standalone openings have been welcomed in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Marrakech and Dubai, along with upcoming projects to open in the coming years in Las Vegas, Austin and Istanbul.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).