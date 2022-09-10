SHARJAH - The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has revealed that four hotels in Sharjah meet the standards and requirements for the elderly as part of the strategic plan of the Age-Friendly Cities Programme 2021-2023.

This achievement is among the strategic activities approved by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) under the title "Age-Friendly Hotel Facilities" implemented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, which is concerned with rehabilitating tourist facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah to be suitable for the elderly.

Asma Al Khodari, Director of the Sharjah Age-Friendly Office, says, "We were able to obtain the signature of more than 60 institutions, departments and authorities for our participation in preparing the emirate to be an age-friendly city and implementing many qualitative initiatives such as the initiative of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority."

Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Tourism Standards Department at the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said that this initiative's goal is to provide quality services that suit the elderly in accordance with international best practices.

The initiatives also include health initiatives for the elderly by providing services that ensure their well-being, preparing a suitable environment, rehabilitating those who care for them, and the elderly rights policy initiative through the issuance and adoption of legislation and systems guaranteeing the health, social and insurance rights of the elderly and their protection.