The First Collection Waterfront will officially open doors in Dubai’s upscale Business Bay area in November 2023. Providing a distinctive space that fosters community connections – the contemporary designed four-star hotel will represent a new urban hub for local residents and business and leisure travellers alike.

Part of The First Group, The First Collection Waterfront will be the third property from the homegrown hospitality brand in the UAE, following the legacy of The First Collection Business Bay and The First Collection JVC.

Perched on the banks of Dubai's mesmerising canal, The First Collection Waterfront offers a blend of comfort, style, and convenience, serving as a vibrant hub for both travellers and local explorers, said a statement.

Conveniently located just 5-10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and DIFC the hotel represents an urban launchpad to explore the locality and its many attractions.

The First Collection Waterfront boasts 327 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, featuring private balconies that offers breathtaking views of the iconic Dubai Canal or the cityscape. The room categories include Deluxe and Premium Rooms, Executive Suites and Accessible Room, catering to a variety of different needs and guest requirements. Interconnected rooms will also be available for larger family sizes and groups.

Gourmets will enjoy an array of inventive dining options including the popular Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery, Local Restaurant and Bar and a rooftop pool bar and lounge offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and across Dubai’s waterfront.

An array of facilities will be available to guests to complete the home-away-from-home experience including a pool, spa and fitness centre. For those in search of a beach retreat, The First Collection Waterfront offers transportation to and from Soluna Beach Club in Palm Jumeirah where guests can reconnect and enjoy the sun at the Mediterranean-inspired beach club, complete with sun loungers, private cabanas, a pool, and private beach access, all set amidst sweeping coastal views.

