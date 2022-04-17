Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai developer Emaar Properties, is set to open Palace Beach Resort Fujairah in Q2. It is the third beach resort of the Address Hotels + Resorts collection under Emaar Hospitality Group.

The resort will feature 167 rooms and suites set by the beachfront, featuring contemporary architecture and Arabesque patterns, testament to a city embracing the future while staying true to its heritage, said the Emaar unit in a statement.

The hotel will be set on prime piece of coastline on the Gulf of Oman, known for its beautiful sands, vibrant sea - life and the serene mountainous environment, it stated.

It will also boast its own kids club and a spa. Food and beverage wise, there will be Ewaan for Arabic and international dining, along with Al Bayt Lounge, it added.

Emaar has already opened the Address Beach Resort Fujairah, which marked its debut in the emirate. The upcoming Palace Beach Resort Fujairah looks to continue this success, said its top official.

"We are now setting our sights on the leading destinations within the UAE and this resort will mark its second opening in Fujairah," remarked Mark Kirby, Emaar Hospitality Group head of hospitality.

"This is an important milestone in our journey, as we further expand our luxury portfolio with the country to cater to international visitors and residents of the UAE who have grown to know and love our brand," he noted.

"With its majestic landscape combined with a rich heritage, Fujairah is fast emerging as a tourist haven that lures the most discerning travellers. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience premium luxury at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah," he added.

