Kerzner International has announced that it has assumed management of Bab Al Shams, one of the emirate’s best-known desert resorts, and that the resort will be refurbished and reopened under its new Rare Finds brand.

Dubai-headquartered Kerzner, which operates The Atlantis Resorts and Residences, as well the One&Only Resorts, announced today that it had assumed management of Bab Al Shams, owned by Dubai-based Meydan.

The resort will close next month to reopen in early 2023.

Under the refurbishment, the resort will maintain its equestrian identity but have a “completely renewed aesthetic”, Kerzen said, including world-class restaurants, an infinity pool and outdoor activity itineraries.

Gilles Sohier will be its general manager, having served most recently as resort manager at One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai.

Kerzner said it had plans to strategically grow its Rare Finds portfolio in the coming years.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz) imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com