Dubai International Hotel has received the “Best Airport Hotel on a Global level” and 11 other accolades for 3 distinct categories at the coveted Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Award 2022.

The Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards recognize remarkable achievements in delivering consistent, exceptional experiences in the global luxury hospitality industry. Thus getting recognized by them under an array of categories is an honour for the hotel.

Dubai International Hotel has won awards for “Best Airport Hotel on a Global level”, “Best Family Hotel in Middle East”, “Best Hotel Service in Middle East” and “Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in United Arab Emirates”.

Ahlan First Class Lounge at Dubai International Hotel was recognized for “Best Wine Selection on a Global level”, “Best Food Styling Presentation in Middle East”, “Best International Cuisine in Middle East” and “Best Cocktail Menu in United Arab Emirates”.

Timeless Spa at Dubai International Hotel won excellence awards for “Best Airport Lounge Spa on a Global level”, “Best Beauty Spa in Middle East”, “Best Fitness Spa in Middle East” and “Best Hotel Spa in Middle East”.

