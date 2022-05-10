Leading German hospitality management group, Deutsche Hospitality has announced its robust expansion plans, aiming to grow its regional portfolio.

Since its foray into the Middle Eastern market in 2015, the brand has now a total of 23 operational properties across the region and looks to establish an additional four hotels by the end of the year.

The group’s global strategy spans its entire portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Steigenberger Icons, MAXX by Steigenberger, House of Beats, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and now Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels.

Deutsche Hospitality said it is on track to double its distinguished portfolio in the Middle East, adding a host of notable locations that will continue to set the standard in the hospitality industry.

As part of the expansion, the group is set to launch their first luxury lifestyle hospitality concept with Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels as well as the first IntercityHotel in Muscat, Oman; further enabling potential guests and partners to experience Deutsche Hospitality’s world-class services and hospitality in the region, it stated.

In March this year, the group announced its partnership with Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah to take on the management of two properties: Al Hamra Village Hotel and Al Hamra Residence. Deutsche Hospitality was able to re-open the Al Hamra Residence on April 15, within a record-time of 25 days from the hotel management signing.

Al Hamra Village Hotel is slated to re-open in Q3 2022 and both properties will be managed as white label within the Deutsche Hospitality brand portfolio. After the renovation, the Residence will be branded as Steigenberger Residence and the Village Hotel as Maxx by Deutsche Hospitality.

To recap 2021, the German group celebrated the launch of IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront, the first franchise property of its kind in the region, as well as Steigenberger Hotel Doha, its premier flagship hotel in Qatar.

On the upcoming launches, Vice President of Middle East Deutsche Hospitality, Siegfried Nierhaus, said: "We look forward to sharing Deutsche Hospitality’s rich history of unparalleled service and passion with more people in iconic cities in the region."

"The Middle East is a key strategic focus market for us at Deutsche Hospitality and we are thrilled to share our success and plans at Arabian Travel Market 2022. Our exciting plans for the next few years truly reflect our optimism for the complete recovery of travel and our commitment to the region’s growth and hospitality industry. We can’t wait to broaden our portfolio and open our doors in remarkable locations, ready for eager domestic and international travellers across all segments," he added.

Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels

In October 2021, Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group partnered to create a unique and innovative hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Consumers are increasingly choosing experiences over things and Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is the only brand that combines the distinctive Porsche Design lifestyle with the hospitality and service quality of a Steigenberger hotel.

Offering a minimum of 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses the hotels will include a restaurant and lounge concept, exclusive meet and greet areas, and world-class health and beauty facilities, which includes a gym and wellness area. Guests will also benefit from an individualized journey at every touchpoint, driven by the hotel’s focus on hyper personalization, innovation, and functional approach.

In the beginning of the year, the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Hospitality to develop and operate Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels projects in Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes the right to exclusively launch the first Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels project in the Middle East.

IntercityHotel Muscat – Opening in August

IntercityHotel Muscat will be located in the Ministry and Embassy district within the bustling area of Al Khuwair in the Omani capital. The upper mid-scale hotel will be established as part of the prestigious development of the A’Raya Complex that will include of upscale retail arenas and will be connected to the Royal Academy.

IntercityHotel Muscat comprises 279 keys and will be home to a stylish all-day dining restaurant & terrace, a lobby café, a spacious outdoor pool and gym facility, as well as four meeting rooms with a guest capacity of 100. At IntercityHotel Muscat, guests will find a vibrant lifestyle destination to stay, dine and meet, right in the heart of Muscat.

