Deutsche Hospitality has opened Steigenberger Residence Doha in the Qatari capital, featuring 278 furnished serviced residences, ranging from one to three bedrooms and a refined, contemporary design throughout.

The expansive new residential property is located at the Commercial District on the Airport Road, and offers a wide range of modern features, such as 24/7 security service, dedicated private parking and housekeeping, alongside a wide selection of luxury amenities including F&B outlets, GOCO Spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym and a kid’s zone.

Sherief Abouelmaged General Manager of Steigenberger Hotel and Residence Doha, said: “We’re very excited to have officially opened the doors at Steigenberger Residence Doha today. Complementing the luxury Steigenberger Hotel Doha, we aim to offer tourists, residents, and business travellers the utmost quality of comfort, services, and facilities with opening of this new Steigenberger property. With endless recreational and family-friendly facilities, we’re confident that our property will be a favourite for Qatari residents and travellers.”

Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality, added: “This is our first Residence launch in the market. The Middle East is teaming with great growth potential and the quality and service of the Steigenberger Residence Doha combined with German hospitality creates the perfect guest experience. We look forward to launching further residences in the region increasing the Deutsche hospitality group footprint and portfolio in the region”.

F&B

Outlets include CRUST, a sensory all-day dining restaurant, with an open-show kitchen, featuring international cuisine; Genuss, a contemporary, à la carte modern bistro inspired by the rich flavours, aromas, and heritage of modern European modern cuisine with a German twist; and Avenue, an elegant yet casual lobby café offering a myriad of experiences with special selections of tea, coffee, and mocktails.

Outdoors guests can savour the offering at Sun Deck, offering a wide selection of hot/cold select drinks and mocktails along with a variety of food delights; and Olea, an expansive terrace restaurant inspired by the rich flavours and heritage of Levantine and Mediterranean cuisine

Leisure

The hotel offers a rooftop swimming pool, an expansive indoor gym, fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and access to the renown GOCO Spa, offering authentic treatments and Spa rituals in its 1,700-sq-m spa.

Guests can relax and unwind with the therapeutic Turkish Hammam or choose from an extensive list of rejuvenating facials and body treatments. Families can relish in the Kid’s Zone, boasting a kid’s pool and play area located on the top floor of the property.

Steigenberger Residence Doha is conveniently situated right across from the metro for easy transportation access. The commercial district also connects the Steigenberger Residence with some of the city's main tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif, the National Museum, and Katara Cultural Village to name a few.

The property fuses world-class services with extraordinary amenities, a wide range of culinary F&B outlets, and leisure activities. With the hotel’s exceptional offerings, guests have the opportunity to experience luxury at its finest. As a result, the property has positioned itself as one of the most sought-after destinations in the heart of Doha.

Steigenberger Hotel Doha is a flagship property of Deutsche Hospitality’s luxury brand, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, introducing renowned German Hospitality to the rising city of Doha.

