Dubai-based Damac Group has signed an agreement with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to operate its new resort on a group of private islands in The Maldives.

Announcing this at the International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes France (ILTM), Damac said the 34-hectare luxury resort - Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef - is it first foray into the tourist islands, known for its premium five-star offerings.

Work is currently under way on the project which is scheduled to open in 2025.

The Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef's accommodation comprises 130 stand-alone villas - with a mix of 61 overwater villas and 66 beachfront villas, including 10 branded residences.

Ranging in size from 100 to 600 sq m (internal), the villas will be some of the largest in the market, each providing exclusivity and seclusion, with private pools and beautiful ocean views.

Damac said it is working with a number of international consultants to ensure sustainability best practises are followed in all stages of the development.

The Indian Ocean resort stretches across three private islands on Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll, accessed by an easy 20-minute speedboat ride from Male's Velana international airport.

Surrounded by white sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs for which The Maldives is renowned, the resort will provide a picturesque backdrop from where guests can enjoy a variety of activities including culinary experiences through various specialty restaurants around the island in addition to wellness retreats and water sports.

Seven dining outlets, including three speciality restaurants and an exclusive dining venue along with a pool bar will ensure that guests have a varied choice of cuisines during their stay.

In addition, creative indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide unique locations for meetings, social gatherings and weddings, it stated.

Spacious wellness facilities will be located in the resort's tropical gardens, and will include 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, sauna and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon. Mandarin Oriental's expert team of wellness practitioners will offer tailored experiences and the Group's signature treatments.

Additional leisure activities will include a water sports and a dive centre, tennis courts, a world class kids and teens club designed by international consultants, a swimming pool and numerous private coves and beaches to explore.

"The Damac brand is synonymous with luxury products and service, and we felt The Maldives was a perfect location for us. Damac has extended its global footprint outside of the Middle East, from the UK to Canada, and we are thrilled to have now reached The Maldives as well," remarked Hussain Sajwani, the chairman and founder of the Damac Group.

"We look forward to working with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to manage our new resort on this beautiful island," he added.

