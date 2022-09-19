Qatar-based UVentures and Qetaifan Projects have announced a partnership to establish a multi-faceted entertainment area in Qetaifan Island North, in the new city of Lusail in the north of Doha, for the month-long FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Operated jointly with Madaeen Al Doha Group in strategic partnership with Fusion Hospitality and Exhibitions, the purpose-built Qetai-Fan Beach Fest powered by Unit-Y will operate from early morning until late-night hours during the entirety of the tournament, allowing guests to enjoy a full variety of hospitality services, activities, food & beverage, retail outlets, and live music performances.

The festival will be a unique entertainment area in Qatar, with direct beach access and a licence to operate catered music events – all designed to offer iconic experiences merging local, regional, and international cultures.

As part of the entertainment, music will have a central role, with resident musicians and artists during the day, coupled with concerts and special performances by world-renowned and rising artists. The programming will be centered around the international language of music, uniting all walks of life and cultures together in one venue to experience, exchange, play and celebrate.

“We are thrilled to put our vision into action ahead of the most eagerly awaited event in the world. Qetai-Fan Beach Fest powered by Unit-Y is a first-of-its-kind entertainment concept that is meant to take the fan experience to a different level in Qatar. With the support of our partners and supporting stakeholders as well as the relentless efforts of our team, we will be bringing a holistic and historical entertainment experience to life, where all fans from all walks of life can gather to create memories and exchange cultures through the universal language that music provides,” said Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects.

“We are excited to be part of the most followed sporting event worldwide happening in Qatar this year. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver an entertainment offer that will enhance the magical experience of attending the World Cup,” said Xavier Adsera, CEO of UVentures.

“Qetai-Fan Beach Fest is set to be one of the most unique experiences fans will be offered during the World Cup 2022, and as Fusion, we are eager to support this festival’s success. Together with our partners, visitors will get to experience some of the most memorable performances and activities within this lifetime global event,” said Ryan Elzein – Director, Fusion Group Holding.

To support the mobility challenges, Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will provide fans with numerous transportation services to access the festival from different points of interest in the country, with three different access routes to arrive and depart from Qetaifan Island North. All transport access routes will operate from morning until evening.

Official tickets for Qetai-Fan Beach Fest are to be released in the coming weeks in tandem with the reveal of musicians and other performing artists. The beach festival will also include VIP sections sponsored by a select group of ambassador brands, to offer corporate clients and other guests bespoke experiences and hospitality services.

As part of the partnership, UVentures and Qetaifan Projects have joined industry leading companies for the design and operation of Qetai-Fan Beach Fest to ensure the highest quality service for all members and visitors, said the statement.

