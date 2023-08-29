Saudi-based Zamil Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Services Company (Zamil AC) said it has secured a major contract to provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services for a premium 350-bed hospital project in Jeddah.

Headquartered in Dammam, Zamil AC is a key subsidiary of Zamil Industrial Investment Company, a premier business group engaged in the development of innovative design and engineering solutions for use in the construction industry.

The SR759 million ($202 million) contract was awarded by Al Muhammadiyah Hospital for Healthcare Company, a unit of Saudi-based Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group.

Spread over a 24,000 sq m area, it will boast a state-of-the-art hospital with 270 clinics armed with the latest medical equipment and led by top-tier specialists, consultants, and an experienced medical team.

The new medical facility, Al Muhammadiyah Hospital, is set to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

